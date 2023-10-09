Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Kazakh fintech Freedom Holding is being investigated by DOJ, SEC, documents show

October 9, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Freedom Holding, a Nasdaq-traded Kazakh financial firm that’s been the target of prominent short sellers, is being investigated by federal prosecutors and Securities and Exchange Commission counsel over compliance issues, insider stock moves, and an offshore affiliate tied to sanctioned individuals. The company, headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has a $5 billion market cap and is controlled and majority-owned by 35-year-old billionaire CEO Timur Turlov, a former Russian citizen.

