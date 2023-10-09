Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(Opalesque) Macro hedge funds posted uncorrelated gains and strong outperformance as volatility accelerated through September, with equities and bonds posting steep, correlated declines showing a similar cycle of breakdown in historical correlation as was seen in early 2022. Through this intense volatility, the HFRI Institutional Macro Index surged +3.1 percent, led by Commodity, trend-following CTA and Multi-Strategy exposures. Larger funds extended their outperformance of smaller funds with the HFRI Institutional Fund Weighted Composite Index posting a strong gain.

