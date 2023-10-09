(CNBC) Stock futures were lower early Monday as the attack on Israel by Palestinian militants adds geopolitical risk to an already fragile market dealing with inflation and surging interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 235 points, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.82%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.83%. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Hamas “will pay a price it has never known before.

