Nasdaq futures fall after weak Amazon guidance adds pressure to tech rout

October 28, 2022

(CNBC) Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Friday after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 0.84% Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were fractionally lower and S&P 500 futures lost 0.53%. Amazon led the declines in extended trading, having plunged after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales.

