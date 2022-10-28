(CNBC) Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Friday after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 0.84% Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were fractionally lower and S&P 500 futures lost 0.53%. Amazon led the declines in extended trading, having plunged after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales.

