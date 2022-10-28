(CNBC) So here’s a good trivia question: Of the “FAANG” megacap tech stocks, which has lost the most market value over the past year? Amid the earnings-related bloodbath so far this week, there have been huge losses. Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta have already posted their results, and tumbled in the wake of the reports. Thursday afternoon, Amazon and Apple are on tap.
The biggest tech stocks have lost $3 trillion in market cap over the last year
