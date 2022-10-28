Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk now in charge of Twitter, CEO and CFO have left, sources say

October 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter, CNBC has learned. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company’s San Francisco headquarters and will not be returning, sources said.  Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety was also fired, the Washington Post reported. Musk had until today to complete his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter or face a court battle with the company.

