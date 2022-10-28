Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meta shares plunge 24% to the lowest price since 2016

October 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

CNBC)Shares of Meta plunged 24.5% Thursday as investors and analysts digested the company’s third-quarter earnings miss and a weak fourth-quarter outlook. Shares closed at $97.94, the lowest price since 2016. The parent company of Facebook reported quarterly revenue of $27.7 billion Wednesday, a decline of more than 4% year over year and its second straight quarterly decline. Its profit plummeted 52% to $4.4 billion.

