Dogecoin surges 35% as Elon Musk’s Twitter deal approaches close

October 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency branded after a viral dog meme from 2013, is up 35% since Monday as Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter approaches a close. The price of the token often moves in lockstep with comments made by the Tesla CEO. Doge is up 10% in the last 24 hours after the SpaceX chief changed his Twitter bio to “Chief of Twit” on Wednesday. Similarly, the meme token saw a price surge in April when Musk first floated the idea of adding dogecoin as a payment method for Twitter’s subscription service, Blue.

