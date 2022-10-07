Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Musk must complete Twitter deal by Oct. 28 to avoid trial, judge rules

October 7, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled Thursday that Elon Musk has until Oct. 28 to close his acquisition of Twitter if he wants to avoid a trial, granting Musk a slight delay. Earlier in the day, the Telsa CEO said he wanted to return to his original agreement to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, and asked the social media company to end all litigation in order to close the deal. Twitter refused to oblige.

