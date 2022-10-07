(CNBC) A Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled Thursday that Elon Musk has until Oct. 28 to close his acquisition of Twitter if he wants to avoid a trial, granting Musk a slight delay. Earlier in the day, the Telsa CEO said he wanted to return to his original agreement to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, and asked the social media company to end all litigation in order to close the deal. Twitter refused to oblige.
Musk must complete Twitter deal by Oct. 28 to avoid trial, judge rules
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.