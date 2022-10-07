(Hedgeweek) The AIMA Hedge Fund Confidence Index (HFCI) measured +25.4 for Q3 2022 – up from +17.8 in Q2 – the highest average confidence score recorded since the HFCI debuted in 2020. The index, which is based on a sample of 389 hedge funds, accounting for approximately $3 trillion in assets measure average confidence in terns of business propspects for the next 12 months.

