(Hedgeweek) Elon Musk’s decision to get his takeover of Twitter back on track could deliver a $255 million profit for Florida’s-based hedge fund Pentwater Capital, according to a report by CNBC. Having a acquired a 2.4% stake in Twitter during Q2 for $725 million, Pentwater Capital, which oversees assets of $5 billion, is one of the social media firm’s largest shareholders.

