(CNBC)U.S.-based cryptocurrency company Ripple says it’s planning to fight the ongoing lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission “all the way through. The lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC has stretched for nearly three years. In 2020, the SEC accused Ripple and its co-founders of breaching securities laws by selling $1.3 billion of its native cryptocurrency XRP without first registering it as a security.

