(CNBC) The price of bitcoin bounced Tuesday, reversing losses from the previous day that were driven by fears around FTX liquidations. Bitcoin was last higher by 4.5% at $26,185.72, according to Coin Metrics. On Monday, bitcoin dipped below the key $25,000 support level for the first time since March. The rebound could be fueled in part by investors who were betting against the crypto asset scrambling to cover short positions, in other words, by a short squeeze.

