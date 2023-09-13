Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Co-founder of $4 billion crypto fraud scheme gets 20 years in prison, ‘Cryptoqueen’ partner remains at large

September 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The co-founder of the fraudulent OneCoin cryptocurrency, a massive pyramid scheme that amassed more than $4 billion from millions of investors worldwide, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison. Karl Greenwood, 46, who orchestrated the multibillion-dollar multilevel marketing con, pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud and money laundering charges. His partner, Ruja Ignatova, 43, known as the “Cryptoqueen” on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, remains at large.

