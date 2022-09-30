Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Two former eBay executives sentenced to prison for involvement in cyberstalking scheme

September 30, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) James Baugh, eBay’s former senior director of safety and security, was sentenced to almost five years in prison, while eBay’s former director of global resiliency, David Harville, was given two years behind bars. Both pleaded guilty to charges in the case.Baugh, Harville, and a number of other eBay executives in 2019 hatched a campaign to harass Ina and David Steiner, the editor and publisher of eCommercebytes, a website closely followed by online sellers.

