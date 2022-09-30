Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple downgrade sparks tech sell-off, sending Alphabet and Microsoft to one-year lows

September 30, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of large technology companies suffered heavy losses on Thursday, dragging down many other U.S. stocks along with them, after analysts at Bank of America lowered Apple’s stock rating. Tech stocks have been pushed down all year as investors have rotated out of growth and flocked to more defensive assets to deal with higher interest rates and to get ahead of a possible recession.

