September 30, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were up slightly Thursday evening following a sharp sell-off that brought the S&P 500 to a new 2022 low. Futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.26%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.17%. Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.14%. The 2022 sell-off resumed in full force during regular trading on Thursday as investors weighed concerns over future rate-hiking decisions from the Federal Reserve and the impact on the market.

