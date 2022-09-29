(CNBC) Ken Griffin, Citadel’s founder and CEO, believes the Federal Reserve has more work to do to bring down inflation even after a series of big rate hikes. “We should continue on the path that we’re on to ensure that we reanchor inflation expectations,” Griffin said at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City Wednesday. The billionaire investor said there’s a psychological component to inflation and people in the U.S. shouldn’t start to assume inflation north of 5% is the norm.
