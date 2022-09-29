Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ken Griffin says Fed has not done enough, must continue on its path to reset inflation expectations

September 29, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Ken Griffin, Citadel’s founder and CEO, believes the Federal Reserve has more work to do to bring down inflation even after a series of big rate hikes. “We should continue on the path that we’re on to ensure that we reanchor inflation expectations,” Griffin said at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Investor Summit in New York City Wednesday. The billionaire investor said there’s a psychological component to inflation and people in the U.S. shouldn’t start to assume inflation north of 5% is the norm.

