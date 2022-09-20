Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Ford warns investors of an extra $1 billion in supply chain costs during the third quarter

September 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Ford Motor on Monday warned investors that the company expects to incur an extra $1 billion in costs during the third quarter due to inflation and supply chain issues. Ford said supply problems have resulted in parts shortages affecting roughly 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles, primarily high-margin trucks and SUVs that haven’t been able to reach dealers.

