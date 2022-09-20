Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

10-year Treasury yield jumps to 3.51%, the highest level since 2011

September 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Treasury yields climbed on Monday as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve’s next moves in the face of persistently high inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 6 basis points to 3.518%, hitting its highest level since April 2011, and was last up 4 basis points to 3.49%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond rose 9 basis points to trade at 3.949%, trading around levels not seen since 2007.

