Bitcoin briefly drops to its lowest level in 3 months as risk assets continue to get crushed

September 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in three months on Monday as investors dumped risk assets amid expectations of higher interest rates. The world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as about 5% to hit an intraday low of $18,276, its lowest level since June 19, according to Coin Metrics. It was last down 1.2% at $19,465.00. Bitcoin is down 3.77% this month and on pace for the second straight negative month after plunging 15% in August.

