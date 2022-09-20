(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly on Tuesday morning as Wall Street looked to build on a modest rebound ahead of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 61 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures added 0.22%, and those for the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.27%. The Federal Open Markets Committee kicks off its September meeting on Tuesday, and the central bankers are expected to announce a 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday.

To read this article: