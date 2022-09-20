Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise slightly with Fed set to kick off September meeting on Tuesday

September 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly on Tuesday morning as Wall Street looked to build on a modest rebound ahead of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 61 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures added 0.22%, and those for the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.27%. The Federal Open Markets Committee kicks off its September meeting on Tuesday, and the central bankers are expected to announce a 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Sparkster to Pay $35 Million to Harmed Investor Fund for Unregistered Crypto Asset Offering
  2. Stock futures rise slightly with Fed set to kick off September meeting on Tuesday
  3. Ford warns investors of an extra $1 billion in supply chain costs during the third quarter
  4. 10-year Treasury yield jumps to 3.51%, the highest level since 2011
  5. Bitcoin briefly drops to its lowest level in 3 months as risk assets continue to get crushed

Search


Categories