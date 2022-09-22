Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed raises rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point, pledges more hikes to fight inflation

September 22, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised benchmark interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated it will keep hiking well above the current level. In its quest to bring down inflation running near its highest levels since the early 1980s, the central bank took its federal funds rate up to a range of 3%-3.25%, the highest it has been since early 2008, following the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point move.

