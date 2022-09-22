Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

2-year Treasury yield surges above 4.1% after Fed hike, highest level since 2007

September 22, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The yield on the 2-year Treasury note topped 4.1% after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point, and surged to its highest level since 2007. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose 15 basis points to 4.113%, to a level not seen since October 2007 when it hit a high of 4.138%. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to a high of 3.64%, its highest level since February 2011.

