(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday morning following a volatile session in the major averages as traders weighed another large rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined by 109 points, or 0.36%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.56% and 0.79%, respectively. During the regular session on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 522 points, or 1.70%, despite jumping more than 300 points earlier in the day.

To read this article: