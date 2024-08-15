Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Starbucks is giving incoming CEO Brian Niccol $85 million in cash and stock as he departs Chipotle

August 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Starbucks offered incoming CEO and Chair Brian Niccol a pay bump and hefty one-time awards to lure him from his prior role as chief executive at Chipotle Mexican Grill. Niccol officially takes the reins at the embattled coffee chain on Sept. 9. As CEO, he’ll be tasked with turning around the company’s slumping sales, improving customers’ experience inside stores and figuring out what to do with its struggling China business.

