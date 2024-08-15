(CNBC) Starbucks offered incoming CEO and Chair Brian Niccol a pay bump and hefty one-time awards to lure him from his prior role as chief executive at Chipotle Mexican Grill. Niccol officially takes the reins at the embattled coffee chain on Sept. 9. As CEO, he’ll be tasked with turning around the company’s slumping sales, improving customers’ experience inside stores and figuring out what to do with its struggling China business.
Starbucks is giving incoming CEO Brian Niccol $85 million in cash and stock as he departs Chipotle
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.