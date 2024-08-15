Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Cisco cutting 7% of workforce, reports earnings and revenue beat for quarter

August 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Cisco said in a filing that it’s implementing a restructuring plan that will result in $1 billion in pretax charges to its financial results and will “allow it to invest in key growth opportunities and drive more efficiencies in its business.”  The company said $700 million to $800 million of charges will be recognized in the current quarter, with the rest hitting over the course of fiscal 2025.

