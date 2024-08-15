(CNBC) Stock futures climbed slightly higher Wednesday evening as investors gained confidence in signs of easing inflation. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28 points, or about 0.05%. S&P futures hovered above the flatline, while Nasdaq 100 futures added nearly 0.1%. Encouraging inflation data this week has largely swept away investors’ recessionary fears and led to a rebound in equities following last week’s sharp global sell-off.

