Stock futures edge higher Wednesday night as investors ride this week’s rebound momentum

August 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures climbed slightly higher Wednesday evening as investors gained confidence in signs of easing inflation. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28 points, or about 0.05%. S&P futures hovered above the flatline, while Nasdaq 100 futures added nearly 0.1%. Encouraging inflation data this week has largely swept away investors’ recessionary fears and led to a rebound in equities following last week’s sharp global sell-off.

