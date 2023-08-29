(CNBC) It’s been 20 months since a notable venture-backed tech company went public in the U.S., and the chatter in Silicon Valley has centered around who will break the ice. Las week, grocery delivery startup Instacart and data and marketing automation company Klaviyo filed for stock market debuts. Chip designer Arm, which is owned by Japan’s SoftBank, said it plans to hit the Nasdaq seven years after being taken private in a $32 billion acquisition.

To read this article: