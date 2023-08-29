(Opalesque) Private capital markets have been outperforming equities, offering investors opportunities with higher yields and portfolio diversification, according to a study. According to the latest report by Global EY Private Leader, private markets have enjoyed a remarkable period of sustained growth in the past decade, more than doubling from US$9.7 trillion in assets under management (AUM) in 2012, and are estimated to have reached $22.6 trillion AUM by the end of 2022.

