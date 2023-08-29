Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The US accounts for more than two-thirds of fintech funding in H1 2023

August 29, 2023 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The US took the lion’s share of fintech funding in H1’23, it’s US$34.9 billion in funding accounting for more than two-thirds of the US$52.4 seen globally, said a study. According to KPMG Pulse of Fintech – H1’2023, the US also attracted five of the seven US$1 billion+ fintech deals of H1’23, including the US$8 billion buyout of Coupa by Thomas Bravo, the US$6.9 billion VC raise by Stripe, the US$4 billion acquisition of EVO payments by Global Payments, the US$2.6 billion buyout of Duck Creek Technologies by Vista Equity Partners, and the US$1.8 billion buyout of Moneygram by Madison Dearborn Partners LLC.

