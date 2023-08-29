Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Goldman Sachs unloads another business acquired under CEO David Solomon

August 29, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Goldman Sachs said Monday that it agreed to sell its personal financial management unit to a competitor named Creative Planning. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year and “result in a gain” for New York-based Goldman. The bank declined to disclose the sale price for its PFM business. Goldman acquired a team of about 220 financial advisors managing $25 billion in assets in May 2019, when it announced the $750 million acquisition of United Capital Financial Partners.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Bitcoin trading volume is at its lowest in more than four years
  2. Goldman Sachs unloads another business acquired under CEO David Solomon
  3. Tech IPOs are coming back — now they have to perform
  4. Private capital reached $22.6tn AUM
  5. The US accounts for more than two-thirds of fintech funding in H1 2023

Search


Categories