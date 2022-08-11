Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan metals traders found guilty in landmark ‘spoofing’ case

August 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Two former JPMorgan Chase employees were found guilty on some charges in a landmark trial over futures market manipulation on Wednesday, while a third former trader was acquitted entirely, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said. The bank’s former global precious metals desk head Michael Nowak, precious metals trader Gregg Smith and salesperson Jeffrey Ruffo had been charged by the Justice Department

