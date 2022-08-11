Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

What ‘crypto winter?’ Schwab launches ETF giving investors significant cryptocurrency exposure

August 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors have a new way to buy cryptocurrenciesSchwab Asset Management released its Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF (STCE) this month to answer investor demand. David Botset, who was directly involved in the launch, told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” the new product is unique because investors get an indirect way to significantly play cryptocurrencies.

