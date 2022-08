(CNBC) Disney unveiled a new pricing structure that incorporates an advertising-supported Disney+ as part of an effort to make its streaming business profitable. Starting Dec. 8 in the U.S., Disney+ with commercials will be $7.99 per month — currently the price of Disney+ without ads. The price of ad-free Disney+ will rise 38% to $10.99 — a $3 per month increase.

