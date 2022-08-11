Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hackers have stolen $1.4 billion this year using crypto bridges. Here’s why it’s happening

August 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Crypto investors have been hit hard this year by hacks and scams. One reason is that cybercriminals have found a particularly useful avenue to reach them: bridges. Blockchain bridges, which tenuously connect networks to enable the fast swaps of tokens, are gaining popularity as a way for crypto users to transact. But in using them, crypto enthusiasts are bypassing a centralized exchange and using a system that’s largely unprotected.

