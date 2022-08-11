Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Consumer prices rose 8.5% in July, less than expected as inflation pressures ease a bit

August 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Prices that consumers pay for a variety of goods and services rose 8.5% in July from a year ago, a slowing pace from the previous month due largely to a drop in gasoline prices. On a monthly basis, prices were flat as energy prices broadly declined 4.6% and gasoline fell 7.7%. That offset a 1.1% monthly gain in food prices and a 0.5% increase in shelter costs.

