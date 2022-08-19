Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Asset managers on alert after ‘WhatsApp’ crackdown on banks

August 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Asset managers are tightening controls on personal communication tools such as WhatsApp as they join banks in trying to ensure employees play by the rules when they do business with clients remotely. Regulators had already begun to clamp down on the use of unauthorised messaging tools to discuss potentially market-moving matters, but the issue gathered urgency when the pandemic forced more finance staff to work from home in 2020.

