(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed on Friday morning as the S&P 500 looked to grind out another positive week. Futures for the S&P 500 were flat. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also little changed. The three major averages closed marginally higher on Thursday, putting the Dow and S&P 500 on track for a potential winning week.

To read this article: