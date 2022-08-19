Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond sinks after investor Cohen’s exit

August 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) shares tumbled 35% after the bell on Thursday as billionaire investor Ryan Cohen exited the struggling home goods retailer by selling his stake following a stunning rally in the meme stock this month. Cohen’s RC Ventures was the second largest investor in the company. The venture capital firm said in a regulatory filing that it has no stake as of Aug. 16.

