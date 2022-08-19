Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bridgewater cuts short positions in European companies

August 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) – Bridgewater Associates has cut most of its disclosed mammoth bets against European stocks, according to data group Breakout Point, using the hedge fund’s public disclosures. In July, Bridgewater’s big shorts against stocks in more than 50 European companies reached roughly 10 billion euros, in a sign that the hedge fund firm could potentially be pessimistic about companies on the continent.

