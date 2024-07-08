(CNBC) Stock futures edged lower Sunday night as investors await key inflation data for further clues on the longevity of this year’s market rally. Earnings from some major financial giants and consumer companies are also on the docket. S&P futures were down more than 0.1%, while futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 51 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures dipped about 0.1%.

To read this article: