(CNBC) Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge tied to the 737 Max crashes, months after a near-catastrophe in January prompted the Justice Department to revisit a 2021 settlement that protected Boeing from prosecution. The plea deal, outlined in a filing late Sunday, requires the approval of a federal judge. Under the deal, Boeing would pay a $243.6 million fine, equal to the amount it paid in the 2021 settlement.
