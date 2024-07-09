Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Paramount agrees to merge with Skydance, ending monthslong negotiations and Redstone era

July 9, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Paramount Global has agreed to merge with Skydance, capping off a monthslong negotiation, in a deal that would see the Redstone family step away from control of the storied movie studio and media company.

Paramount’s special committee signed off on the merger Sunday, days after Shari Redstone’s National Amusements, the controlling shareholder of Paramount, once again reached a preliminary agreement with Skydance, the production company known for “Top Gun: Maverick.” A similar deal had weeks earlier been stopped in its tracks.

