Corning shares pop 12% as AI boom drives stronger-than-expected demand for equipment

July 9, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Corning shares closed up 12% Monday after the company raised its second-quarter guidance, marking the stock’s best trading day since March 2020. The company, known for developing the Gorilla Glass used for Apple iPhones and other phones, credits the outperformance to demand for its optical connectivity products that power networks that run generative artificial intelligence.

