(CNBC) For weeks now, Germany’s government has been selling hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bitcoin — and it’s been a key factor behind the cryptocurrency’s intense sell-off. Last month, the German government began selling bitcoin from a wallet operated by the country’s Federal Criminal Police Office, referred to locally as the Bundeskriminalamt, or BKA.
The German government owns around $2 billion in bitcoin — and it’s freaking out crypto investors
