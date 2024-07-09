Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The German government owns around $2 billion in bitcoin — and it’s freaking out crypto investors

July 9, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) For weeks now, Germany’s government has been selling hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bitcoin — and it’s been a key factor behind the cryptocurrency’s intense sell-off. Last month, the German government began selling bitcoin from a wallet operated by the country’s Federal Criminal Police Office, referred to locally as the Bundeskriminalamt, or BKA.

