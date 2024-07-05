(CNBC) S&P 500 futures are near flat Thursday night as investors readied for Friday’s closely watched jobs report. Futures connected to the broad index sat near their flatline, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 19 points, or 0.1%. Those moves come as traders geared up for the widely monitored labor data due Friday morning.

