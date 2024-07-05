Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin slides to two-month low as Fed signals it’s not ready to cut rates yet

July 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin’s price slumped to around $57,000 apiece Thursday, hitting a two-month low after the U.S. Federal Reserve released minutes from its June meeting indicating the central bank isn’t yet ready to cut interest rates. At around 2:30 p.m. London time, the digital currency fell around 5% in 24 hours to $56,837, falling below the $57,000 mark for the first time since May 1, according to data from crypto ranking site CoinGecko.

