(CNBC) With signs building that the labor market is at least slowing if not something worse, the June nonfarm payrolls report takes on added significance. Payroll gains so far in 2024 have totaled 1.24 million, down about 50,000 a month below the same period a year ago. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the report, to be released Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, to show growth of 200,000, down from the 272,000 reported for May.

