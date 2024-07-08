Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Aidan Gomez helped invent the transformer at Google. At Cohere, he’s now taking AI to businesses

July 8, 2024

(CNBC) Aidan Gomez was an intern at Google Brain in 2017, when he helped co-author the “Attention Is All You Need” paper that conceptualized the transformer and eventually kicked off the generative artificial intelligence boom. “There’s no one in the field who was around back then working who could have foreseen where we are in terms of technological capability.”

